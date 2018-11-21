Santa Barbara Surfer Lakey Peterson in World Title Contention

With a maiden world title in her sights, Santa Barbara’s Lakey Peterson is charging for a win at the upcoming Beachwaver Maui Pro, the 10th and final contest of the World Surf League (WSL) 2018 Women’s Championship Tour. Back in March, the 24-year-old regular-footer won the season opener in Australia, setting the pace for what has been her best competitive showing since first qualifying for the elite tour six years ago. Another win in May, in Indonesia, kept her neck-and-neck with perennial contender Stephanie Gilmore, 30, an Australian with six world titles to her name. In September, Peterson placed third to Gilmore’s second at the inaugural Surf Ranch Pro, held in a state-of-the-art wave pool in Lemoore, California. Heading into Maui, if Gilmore finishes fifth or worse, Peterson must win the event to force a surf-off for the world title. The entire contest can be viewed for free via the WSL Live Experience on Facebook and on desktop at worldsurfleague.com. The 12-day contest window opens on Sunday, November 25.

©WSL/Masurel