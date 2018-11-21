WEATHER »

Saturday Treats in Store, and Out

By (Contact)

Small Business Saturday is scheduled to be the biggest it’s ever been. On November 24, downtown’s Storke Placita will be transformed into a small business marketing utopia to celebrate and support Santa Barbara retail. Restaurants, stores, galleries, and more will be arranged in tinted tables representing their own downtown block, distributing coupons, mini-menus, and special discounts.

The Placita will also be bombarded with games like Downtown Trivia, DSBingo, and Spin the Wheel — all donated by small business owners — to create a shopping experience. If this weren’t enough, Holiday Horns will perform at the patio before Marshalls at 2 p.m., and shoppers can get holiday gifts wrapped at the free gift-wrapping station there.

A special treat awaits at 11 a.m., when State Street restaurants will open their doors and step outside with samples of their foods for hungry shoppers to get a taste of the treats they’ve yet to try.

“This holiday more than ever, we’re inviting Santa Barbara residents downtown to support all our great local businesses, win a prize or two, enjoy some music and some tastings,” says Kate Schwab, spokesperson for Downtown Santa Barbara. “It’s a fabulous way to kick off the 2018 Holiday shopping season!”

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

EDC Scores a Win for the Santa Barbara Channel

Offshore fracking permits enjoined by federal judge.

Saturday Treats in Store, and Out

Downtown Santa Barbara retail pops up at Storke Placita and restaurants step out.

Dick Wolf Drops Hints About Bellosguardo’s Future

He referenced The Frick Collection art museum in New York.

Downtown Cross-Section Focuses on State Street Fixes

A streamlined permit process is in the works.

Santa Barbara Surfer Lakey Peterson in World Title Contention

Yearlong contest series culminates next week in Hawaii.