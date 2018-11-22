More Heroes to Mention

Maybe next year you’ll want to mention in your Local Heroes issue key members of the press who were in the trenches for 70 days straight during these disasters, bringing the news to everyone, not only locally, but to national news and world news to bring attention to our community disaster. Several of them laid their lives on the line to get the news out, and they are right from our own hometown.
