Fundraiser Pulls in $60K for Circle V Ranch

When the Whittier Fire started in July 2017, Circle V Ranch Camp was at the center of the firestorm, with county firefighters and deputy sheriffs undertaking a dramatic rescue of camp kids and counselors. The place was gutted by the 18,000-acre blaze, and St. Vincent de Paul, a charitable organization that has owned the camp since 1945 and run it at Circle V since 1990, has been raising funds to rebuild the camp ever since. Most recently, a Hike4Kids in Altadena raised more than $60,000 toward the goal of reopening in 2019.