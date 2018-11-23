WEATHER »

Santa Barbara County Lowers Access Fee for Veterans

Annual $10 Pass Good for Cachuma, Jalama Parks

By

The Board of Supervisors has reduced the annual fees for veteran access at county parks to $10 irrespective of residence. The annual pass is accepted at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area and Jalama Beach County Park for day-use entry and can be purchased at both parks. Customers would need to present either a California driver’s license or identification card with veteran designation, a California State Parks Distinguished Veteran Pass, or a Veterans Identification Card to be eligible.

