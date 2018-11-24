WEATHER »

Resistance to Change

By

Let the experts pick the best location for the police station. Folks who patronize the Farmers Market will follow it anywhere. I am somewhat amazed at all the resistance to change, although Santa Barbara does has a history of this sort of behavior. I’d like to see the resistance energy directed at our affordable housing and homeless problem.

Wildfire May Be Inevitable

But increased home losses, fatalities, and costs are not.

Santa Barbara County Lowers Access Fee for Veterans

Annual $10 pass good for Cachuma and Jalama parks.

Fundraiser Pulls in $60K for Circle V Ranch

The kids camp facility was damaged by the Whittier Fire.

Chumash Challenge Alleged Illegal Card-Game Gambling

Lawsuit claims certain casinos violate state law.

State Rejects Montecito Sanitary District Conflict Complaint

District anonymously accused of misusing public funds.