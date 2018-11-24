Let the experts pick the best location for the police station. Folks who patronize the Farmers Market will follow it anywhere. I am somewhat amazed at all the resistance to change, although Santa Barbara does has a history of this sort of behavior. I’d like to see the resistance energy directed at our affordable housing and homeless problem.
