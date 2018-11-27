Metro Entertainment Hosting Stan Lee Life Celebration

Downtown comic-book store Metro Entertainment will host a candlelight life celebration of The Man, as they call him, Marvel Comics creator and pop-culture icon Stan Lee on Saturday, December 1, at 6 p.m. “In honor of his contribution to comics, movies, television and his larger-than-life personality and career, our staff will be holding a community tribute to his life and times,” managers said. They’ll host a storewide sale all day as well as a Marvel Comics giveaway.

Lee died earlier this month at the age of 95. He began his career as a writer, editor, and occasional illustrator in 1939 at Timely Comics before it became Marvel. The industry in that era was dominated by DC (then National) Comics, creators of Superman, Wonder Woman, and the Green Lantern. In the 1960s, Marvel asked Lee to develop a team of superheroes to compete with DC’s. First came the Fantastic Four, followed by Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, and the X-Men ― all of them more complicated, human, and flawed characters than their glossier predecessors.

For more information on Metro Entertainment’s Saturday vigil, call 963-2168.