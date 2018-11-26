One Dead, One Injured in Accident on Oil Tanker in S.B. Channel

The Linus P oil tanker that had been traveling north from Long Beach through the Santa Barbara Channel remains anchored off Santa Barbara’s coastline as authorities investigate an incident that left one of its crew members dead and another injured.

According to Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Davonte Marrow, the vessel requested an emergency medical evacuation early Saturday morning after two of its crew members fell into an empty tank. CPR was performed for approximately 30 minutes on the more severely injured of the two men, who was unconscious and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead. His body was transported to shore while the other crew member was transported to Cottage Hospital. His status is unknown.

According to online records, the Linus P was built in 2016, has a gross tonnage of 17,858, and flies the flag of the Marshall Islands.