Annual Holiday Hootenannies to Hit

Now that the turkey’s dusted, Santa Barbara is set for the usual run of celebratory, wine-fueled December parties. Here’s a quick rundown of the best annual bashes to hit my inbox so far. Second Annual Presidio Neighborhood Holiday Stroll: The brainchild of Presidio Neighborhood raconteur Hugh Margerum, this $50 affair includes a glass and two samples of wine at each of the eight tasting rooms in this downtown district, including relative newcomers Frequency Wine Co. and Silver Wines. Small bites by Chef Aaron Casale accompany each tasting. All proceeds go to Food from the Heart, which delivers healthy meals to those in need once a week. Sat., Dec. 1, 1-4 p.m., 813 Anacapa St.; presidioneighborhoodsb.com Third Annual Presqu’ile Winery Past, Present, Future Dinner: Head up to the Santa Maria Valley for this $330 (or $400 for two) dinner showcasing chardonnay, pinot noir, and syrah from the 2012, 2016, and 2017 vintages. Each course, prepared by Chef David Rosner, features a trio of wines, and the ticket comes with a six-pack of wine to take home. Sat., Dec 1, 6:30 p.m. Call 937-8110 ext. 103 or email cameron@presquilewine.com. Second Annual 8 Nights Edible Tribute to Hanukkah: With the support of Santa Barbara’s Jewish winemakers and cash craft cocktail bar, Chef Brooke Stockwell is putting modern spins on Hanukkah foods over eight courses for $85. Fri., Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. at K’Syrah Catering & Events in Solvang; 8-nights-edible-tribute-to-hanukkah.eventbrite.com. By Courtesy Photo

Inaugural Brave & Maiden Holiday Dinner: Winemaker Josh Klapper is hosting the first of what this estate property plans to make an annual affair in this $130 four-course dinner that will feature library wines and special new releases. Sat., Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m.; exploretock.com/braveandmaiden or 693-2989 for tickets.

Fourth Annual Wine + Beer Champagne Party: Even though this is $95 a person, it’s by far the cheapest way to taste — okay, drink — a crazy collection of expensive Champagne while guzzling oysters and other edible goodies from Wine + Beer’s many Public Market neighbors. The fourth annual affair promises nine Champagnes, all poured by knowledgeable staff and all also for sale to take home. Sat., Dec. 8, 7-10 p.m., S.B. Public Market; wineplusbeer.com

Fourth Annual Santa Barbara Pie Contest: Quite possibly the sweetest annual event in town — although there’s plenty of savory to go around — this contest jam-packs Potek Winery every year as bakers vie for awards in the multiple categories, and the rest of us just chow their creations for $15, with proceeds going to the S.B. Food Bank. Sun., Dec. 9, 3 p.m. See sbpiecontest.com for entry details.