Annual Holiday Hootenannies to Hit

Now that the turkey’s dusted, Santa Barbara is set for the usual run of celebratory, wine-fueled December parties. Here’s a quick rundown of the best annual bashes to hit my inbox so far.
Second Annual Presidio Neighborhood Holiday Stroll: The brainchild of Presidio Neighborhood raconteur Hugh Margerum, this $50 affair includes a glass and two samples of wine at each of the eight tasting rooms in this downtown district, including relative newcomers Frequency Wine Co. and Silver Wines. Small bites by Chef Aaron Casale accompany each tasting. All proceeds go to Food from the Heart, which delivers healthy meals to those in need once a week. Sat., Dec. 1, 1-4 p.m., 813 Anacapa St.; presidioneighborhoodsb.com
Third Annual Presqu’ile Winery Past, Present, Future Dinner: Head up to the Santa Maria Valley for this $330 (or $400 for two) dinner showcasing chardonnay, pinot noir, and syrah from the 2012, 2016, and 2017 vintages. Each course, prepared by Chef David Rosner, features a trio of wines, and the ticket comes with a six-pack of wine to take home. Sat., Dec 1, 6:30 p.m. Call 937-8110 ext. 103 or email cameron@presquilewine.com.
Second Annual 8 Nights Edible Tribute to Hanukkah: With the support of Santa Barbara’s Jewish winemakers and cash craft cocktail bar, Chef Brooke Stockwell is putting modern spins on Hanukkah foods over eight courses for $85. Fri., Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. at K’Syrah Catering & Events in Solvang; 8-nights-edible-tribute-to-hanukkah.eventbrite.com.
By Courtesy Photo