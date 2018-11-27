WEATHER »
Kronos Quartet Makes ‘Music for Change’

UCSB Arts and Lectures Concert to Feature Compositions from Banned Countries

Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. What do these seven countries have in common? If you answered that they are predominantly Muslim countries, you are correct, and if you went on to assert that their citizens should be barred from entering the United States, then you might be President Trump.

These are in fact the original seven countries of Trump’s first attempt at a “Muslim ban,” and when the Kronos Quartet arrives at Campbell Hall on Tuesday, December 4, at 8 p.m. for a concert sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures titled Music for Change: The Banned Countries, the group will perform compositions from every one of them. Accompanied by the brilliant Iranian vocalist, Mahsa Vadat, Kronos will explore a broad range of music, from contemporary classical compositions out of Iran by composer Aftab Darvishi to Mogadishu disco by the Somalian Dur-Dur Band, all of it arranged with the unmistakable urgency and musical depth one expects from Kronos.

See artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

