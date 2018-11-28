WEATHER »

Paul Wellman

Lander Makes It From Vandenberg to Mars

By (Contact)

The Mars lander that launched in May from Vandenberg Air Force Base — carrying a solar array developed by Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems employees in Goleta — touched down safely on the Red Planet on November 26. InSight will spend the next two years digging deep into the rocky surface to unlock mysteries about our solar system’s beginnings. Upon touchdown, its NASA-hosted Twitter feed messaged what the little lander must have been thinking: “I feel you, Mars ​— ​and soon I’ll know your heart. With this safe landing, I’m here. I’m home.”

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Lander Makes It From Vandenberg to Mars

InSight touches down and unfurls Goleta-made solar array.

When Will Sea Level Rise Swallow Santa Barbara’s Beaches?

A lot sooner than you might think.

New “Evening College” at SBCC

SBCC Awarded $2.7 million for part-time students.

Ban Them,’ Say Goleta Citizens of Ride-Share Scooters

City Council to consider an emergency ban on December 4.

Romaine Still Under Quarantine

No cases of E. coli contamination in Santa Barbara County so far.