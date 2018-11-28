Lander Makes It From Vandenberg to Mars

The Mars lander that launched in May from Vandenberg Air Force Base — carrying a solar array developed by Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems employees in Goleta — touched down safely on the Red Planet on November 26. InSight will spend the next two years digging deep into the rocky surface to unlock mysteries about our solar system’s beginnings. Upon touchdown, its NASA-hosted Twitter feed messaged what the little lander must have been thinking: “I feel you, Mars ​— ​and soon I’ll know your heart. With this safe landing, I’m here. I’m home.”