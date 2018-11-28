Miley is a very friendly spayed female Pekingese looking for her lifelong loving home. She is about 12 lbs. and about six years old. Miley loves attention and generally being in the company of people and other dogs, and she is low key and easy to walk on leash.



Miley will be a wonderful companion for that special person or family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Fern for adoption. For inquiries about adopting Miley, please call 805-681-4369, or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County AnimalServices, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 12:30, 1:30 - 4:45 pm, and Sat 10 am– 4 pm.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9 PALS website: K9PALS, or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA



K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. K-9 PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society.

