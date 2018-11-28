Presqu’ile Pinot Noir

If this is the future of cool-climate Burgundian varietals, I’m all for it.

This fascinating wine from the Santa Maria Valley is a beguiling expression of pinot noir, with tea notes, spice, and a saline quality that’s typical of the region’s sandy soil, and the seductive fruit of cherries and wild raspberry. Sophisticated and silky, it has a long finish that will leave you wanting that next sip.

Forget the BBQ tri-tip and pop this when you’re enjoying beef Bourguignon — it deserves something a bit more dressed up to match its elegance. At $62, it’s not cheap, but some evenings are worth it. Here’s to winemaker Dieter Cronje and his team for this gem.

See presquilewine.com.