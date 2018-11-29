Finley Jacobs and Haven Lindsey, Editorial Interns

WEATHER »
Finley Jacobs and Haven Lindsey

The 8th Graders Joined Us for Santa Barbara Middle School's Career Studies Week

They were here only a few days, but Finley Jacobs and Haven Lindsey sure made their mark on the Independent. As part of Santa Barbara Middle School’s Career Studies Week, the 8th graders shadowed Editor in Chief Marianne Partridge and Creative Director Caitlin Fitch during their day day-to-day duties of running and designing a weekly paper. “I learned a lot about graphic design,” said Lindsey. “I’d really, really like a career in journalism,” said Jacobs. The girls also advised us on our upcoming Youth Issue by defining a target age range and giving good ideas for content and contests. And they became fast friends. “We never really talked in class, but now we really liked each other,” said Jacobs, as the two hugged, bumped heads, and laughed.

