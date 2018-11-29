WEATHER »
Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir

Courtesy Photo

Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir

Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir

By

It’s easy to believe that you can’t score true Santa Barbara pinot for less than $30, but then along comes a pour like this Lucas & Lewellen that’s far more complex than you’d expect for its $20 price point.

Yes, like many pinots, it leads with cherry fruit, but that’s just the beginning of the rich flavor ride, with hints of tobacco and dirt (in the good wine sense of rich soil, that is). The grapes come from estate vineyards in both the Santa Maria and Los Alamos valleys, giving the wine a lovely balance.

Even with its handful of years of bottle age, it still opens up with time, so consider decanting. Enjoy with some Santa Maria tri-tip, and you’ll get a regional bonanza of flavors.

See llwine.com.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

On Pot, Lompoc and Carp Go Opposite Ways

One says yes please, the other no thank you.

Notice to California: Tune-In During Disaster

State leaders convene to discuss emergency alert systems.

Ethnic Studies Now Required in Santa Barbara High Schools

After a long three-year campaign, education activists achieve victory.

Lander Makes It From Vandenberg to Mars

InSight touches down and unfurls Goleta-made solar array.

When Will Sea Level Rise Swallow Santa Barbara’s Beaches?

A lot sooner than you might think.