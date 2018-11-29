Save the Lawn Bowls Park

Regarding the new police station site selection, I write in opposition to the location at the Louise Lowry Davis Center and Spencer Adams Park, including the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club. A large building with its comings and goings, and possible noise, is incompatible with this largely quiet, residential neighborhood, including some senior citizens’ apartment buildings. The additional cars would add to an already busy De la Vina Street.

Spencer Adams Park is a quiet oasis, with flowers, trees, grass, and beautiful mountain views. People living in urban areas need light, air, and open space to thrive. The loss of a city park would not be replaceable near downtown.

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, a unique, longtime treasure in Santa Barbara founded in 1937, offers youth and adults of all ages a game that almost anyone can play. It is low cost and provides social interaction and light exercise eight times per week. Spencer Adams Park was named after a lawn bowler who donated the funds to the city to build the clubhouse in 1956.

Recognizing that the other potential police station site houses the Saturday morning Farmers Market and not wishing to be pitted against another group in our community, I nevertheless believe that the Farmers Market can be moved to another suitable location where parking may be better. However, the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club is not likely to be moved to a downtown location because of lack of availability of park space and cost.

Janet V. Napier is president of the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.