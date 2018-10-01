Pianos on State’ Starts October 2

WEATHER »
This year’s Pianos on State starts on October 2 and will run for three weeks. Placed along lower State Street, pianos hand-painted by Santa Barbara artists will be available for “community exploration, impromptu play, and group performances,” according to exhibition host Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.

