Retirement Options Meeting for Small Business Workers

A meeting on 10/10 will bring the idea of portable workplace retirement savings accounts to Santa Barbarans working for small companies without retirement benefits. A California law passed in 2016 starts with companies of more than 100 employees this year and allows employees to voluntarily opt-in via paycheck or a private retirement account to CalSavers. By 2022, the law will include companies with five or more employees. Learn more at the 5:30 p.m. meeting at the Funk Zone Impact Hub (10 E. Yanonali St.) organized by the National Association of Women Business Owners or at treasurer.ca.gov/scib/. Members $15/guests $20.