Vandenberg Beaches Reopen to Public

Snowy Plovers Chicks Have Fledged

By

The North County’s Surf, Wall, and Minuteman beaches reopened on September 25 to beachgoers. Annual restrictions are enforced normally through September 30 to protect the western snowy plover; however, all chicks have already fledged, according to a statement from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

