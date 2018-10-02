The Funny Hearings, Seriously

The Kavanaugh Senate hearing was efficient and conclusive.

And it gave Kavanaugh a chance to show how abusive

A Supreme Court Judge-in-Waiting could be without saying “sorry.”

It simply had to make sure that her story would end up as his story.

Its conclusions were set without time wasted on thinking and worry

So what really happened in that really irrelevant past?

(We all know youthful characteristics don’t last)

She knows, but don’t believe her, just a teen, and he’s now an honorable judge,

You can believe she’d have dreams, but such an honorable man doesn’t fudge.

If only we knew who from behind pushed her in,

We’d know if he committed the original sin.

Maybe it was an immigrant hiding in that hall

Oh, if only they’d let us build up that wall!

After all, maybe it was only a prank,

Just blame it on one too many he drank

And he never got her clothes off and went all the way,

So just tell him how much he has to pay

That satisfied each of the others Trump had had

And they never complained or showed they were sad.

After all, didn’t the man drive his daughter to her classes?

So what if he took a little time out to make a few passes.

And “nothing really happened,” said our worldly Rep, boys will be boys,

And girls should be pleased that they could be their toys.

And if a future Supreme Court judge doesn’t want to answer questions,

Why upset him by asking for confessions.

If everyone knows, a the end of the line,

What the result will be, we’re just wasting our time.

His concern for justice can wait till he’s on the bench,

By then we’ll have forgotten there was a bit of a stench.

It’s time to stop this demeaning charade

And get on with his inaugural parade.

Donald Trump has told us whom to believe in these cases.

With his personal experience he knows what a man such as this faces.

Don’t call in the over-burdened FBI

Why expect them to tell the truth from a lie.

Our leaders can do that much better themselves, they tell us,

And get the job done without any more fuss.

We’ve spent too much time on this already. Not a single day more.

After all, finding the truth would just be a bore.

Now they’ve got to wait a whole week for a “limited” FBI report

Which won’t have a firm conclusion of any useful sort

Then they’ll draw their own conclusions, from this or that fact,

And move on, greatly relieved, as it’s then in their sole power to act

Never mind if the facts show they were right or were wrong,

They’ll do as they’ve wanted to do all along.

And then the voters will finally have their say,

And we’ll thank the strong women who’ve shown us the way!