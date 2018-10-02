By Reservation Only: Ventura Beach Parks

Starting November 1, camping at Faria and Hobson beach parks and along Rincon Parkway in Ventura County will be on a reservation basis only, eliminating the previous first-come, first-served system. The overnight locations, with the Pacific Ocean on one side and Highway 101 and railroad tracks to the other, are highly popular with Santa Barbarans, as well as many who arrive to find all sites full or being held by other campers. The new policy will eliminate calls to the sheriff to resolve fights over spots, allow better service by park rangers, and prevent idling motor homes waiting for a spot, according to authorities.

Reservations opened September 24 and can be made from 12 months to 48 hours in advance at venturaparks.org for a $3 fee, or by phone at (805) 654-3951 for a $10 fee. Sites not yet reserved can also be scooped up with same-day mobile payments, said Ron Van Dyck of Ventura County Parks. Rincon Parkway, which costs $30 nightly, extends along the frontage road between Faria and Hobson beaches; it allows RVs only (no tent camping) but has no hookups. Hobson County Park is at the top of the parkway; sites with full hookups cost $48 a night, and those without are $36. Faria Beach Park lies at the bottom of the parkway at Pitas Point; prices are the same as Hobson, with the addition of non-campfire sites for $34.