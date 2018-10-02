WEATHER »

Strange Notes Appear Along Foothill

Small colorful notes tacked on trees and signs along Foothill Road in Noleta caused some disquiet over the weekend. Clustered near Turnpike, Patterson, and Ribera, and also seen in downtown Santa Barbara, the signs referenced websites of the paranoid and conspiracy-oriented variety, or possibly creative names for heavy-metal/emo bands, such as “Manson Family Values” and “Sadist Uncle Sam.” The Sheriff’s Office and Goleta school district sent parents an email stating there were no threats to students in the posted notes — though one missive was “Kill Kids” — but patrols were being increased in the area.

