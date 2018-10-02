Top-Level Changes at Wine Cask

Doug Margerum and Mitchell Sjerven are leaving Santa Barbara’s Wine Cask after nearly a decade of being the public faces for the iconic restaurant.

Margerum’s family founded the restaurant, wine bar, and (former) wine shop in 1981, but sold it in 2007 to Bernard Rosenson. That led to nearly two years of tumultuous changes, a decimated wine inventory, and a war of words between Rosenson and the landlords, SIMA, which eventually evicted him.

In 2009, Margerum stepped back into the fold with the restaurant expertise of Sjerven (who also owns Bouchon on West Victoria Street) and the financial backing SIMA. They resurrected the Wine Cask and rebuilt its reputation as a place for fine dining with an award-winning wine list. That arrangement held tight until July 2017, when Margerum and Sjerven sold their interest to SIMA, but agreed to stay on as consultants.

As of this week, the two will no longer be consulting for the restaurant, and that news was broken to the staff on Monday. No other change in operations has been announced by Wine Cask ownership.

Sjerven plans to focus his time on Bouchon while Margerum will continue to focus on his wine projects. He is opening a new Margerum tasting room at the Hotel California early next year, and then shift his tasting room in Paseo Nuevo to focus on his Barden brand.

