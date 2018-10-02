WEATHER »

Wednesday Rain but Flooding Not Expected

A few random drops of rain fell Tuesday, but according to the experts at the National Weather Service, on Wednesday, sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. more rain will fall. About a quarter to half an inch might fall in the City of Santa Barbara, said Eric Boldt, a weather warning coordinator for the NWS, and perhaps a half to a full inch in the mountains.

The weak Pacific system brings a very low probability of flash flooding or debris flow, he reassured. But thunderstorms could develop, which could dump a quantity of rain west of the Thomas Fire zone and over the Pacific. The rain has developed independently of Baja California’s Hurricane Rosa, he added, and Wednesday should cool off by about 10 degrees compared to Tuesday.

