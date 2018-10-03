WEATHER »
Melia Haller

Paul Wellman (file)

Melia Haller

Athletes of the Week: Melia Haller and Frankie Gamberdella

S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors S.B. High Golfer and Quarterback

By (Contact)

Melia Haller, S.B. High golf

The sophomore helped the Dons stay unbeaten in league, parring six of the first seven holes in a 224-226 win over defending champion Dos Pueblos, and hitting par on the last five holes of a 244-253 win over San Marcos. She has been medalist in nine matches.

By Paul Wellman (file)

Frankie Gamberdella

Frankie Gamberdella, S.B. High football

In the Dons’ 48-0 victory over San Marcos, the senior quarterback accounted for six touchdowns, four rushing and two passing. He was named MVP of the Big Game for the second straight year, and in three years of the rivalry, he passed for 10 TDs and ran for six.

More like this story

