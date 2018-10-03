WEATHER »

City Hosting Second Pop-Up Speed-Dating Event

By

The retail version of speed-dating takes place on 10/10 when the city, property owners, and prospective entrepreneurs will meet to discuss and pitch pop-up ideas that can stand alone in a similar space without alteration. Any retail or restaurant concept is in the running, excluding wine-, beer-, or alcohol-tasting rooms. A half-hour “why?” session begins at the Central Library (40 E. Anapamu St.) at 5 p.m., with the pop-up match-up commencing at 5:30. RSVP to StateStreet@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Man Killed by Amtrak in Guadalupe

Transient had been sitting on the tracks.

City Hosting Second Pop-Up Speed-Dating Event

The first proved popular and drew dozens of participants.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Offer Health Care to Trans Teens

SBNC receives stamp of approval from Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network.

Goleta Hazards a ‘Just in Case’ Salary Increase

Temporizing action would raise compensation pending outcome of Measure W.

San Marcos High School Chat Room Participant Convicted

Felony criminal threat charge reduced to misdemeanor.