WEATHER »
The crew behind Figueroa Mountain Brewing celebrates their GABF win.

Courtesy Photo

The crew behind Figueroa Mountain Brewing celebrates their GABF win.

Figueroa Mountain Davy Brown Equals Gold

Flagship Beer Prevails over 76 Brown Ales at Great American Beer Festival

By

California brewers amassed more than 70 medals at the 32nd annual Great American Beer Festival competition last month. Of those, eight were garnered by Central Coast breweries, and three of those went to Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, which is based in Buellton with taprooms in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, Los Olivos, Westlake Village, and Arroyo Grande.

Most impressively, Fig Mountain won a gold for one of its flagship beers, Davy Brown Ale, in the very competitive American-Style Brown Ale category, which featured 76 competing brews. The only other Central Coast golds went to Firestone Walker Barrelworks (based in Buellton) for their Feral Brute in the Experimental Beer category and to Alvarado Street Brewing (Monterey) for their Mai Tai P.A. in the category of International-Style Pale Ale.

Click to enlarge photo

Courtesy Photo

Ever since first being tapped in 2010, Davy Brown, which is named after a 19th-century backcountry pioneer, has always typified the American brown ale style, which means it’s hoppier than its English antecedent and packs a more powerful punch in the ABV department. At 6 percent alcohol, Davy Brown is a great call for welcoming cooler temperatures after a hot summer and makes an ideal accompaniment to a rack of ribs grilled in the backyard or roasted butternut squash.

It’s hopped with the same Cascade hops that give beers like Sierra Nevada Pale Ale its telltale grapefruit character, so it’s not like hopheads can’t get jiggy with this number. But thank the chocolate malts for that auburn color and richer finish that the world’s foremost Beer Judge Certification Program experts deemed best in show.

See figmtnbrew.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Can Space X Stick the Landing at Vandenberg?

Rocket will attempt first West Coast landing this Saturday.

New Public Engagement Commissioner Chosen

Goleta adds high school student to participatory government group.

Man Killed by Amtrak in Guadalupe

Transient had been sitting on the tracks.

City Hosting Second Pop-Up Speed-Dating Event

The first proved popular and drew dozens of participants.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Offer Health Care to Trans Teens

SBNC receives stamp of approval from Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network.