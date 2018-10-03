WEATHER »

Goleta Hazards a ‘Just in Case’ Salary Increase

The Goleta City Council took an initial vote on Tuesday as a “just in case” precaution should Measure W fail to win enough votes on November 6. Measure W would give the mayor and councilmembers close to a living wage for the first time in the young city’s history. But Tuesday’s vote was the first step to increase current compensation — $585 per month — by 10 percent to $643 per month should Measure W be defeated; a TKsecond reading on October 20 would allow this option to become law. Otherwise, they’d have to wait till the next sitting council in 2020 for an increase; the last one was in 2016. If Measure W passes, the 10 percent raise would be cancelled, but council compensation would rise to $42,000 and the mayor’s to $50,000.

