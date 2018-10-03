WEATHER »

Macy’s for Crate

By

I would like to suggest that a full Crate and Barrel (with furniture section) come to the Macy’s building. It’s a store that people love to browse and buy. Our city doesn’t have enough of the kinds of housewares and furniture that it sells, with great design and reasonable prices. Who has the influence to make this happen?

