Man Killed by Amtrak in Guadalupe

A man sitting on the railroad tracks in Guadalupe was struck and killed by a northbound Amtrak on Monday afternoon. Luis Cervantes, a 59-year-old transient, had stood up when the train engineer sounded his horn and tried to brake the train, but he did not get out of the way in time, the Sheriff’s Office stated. His death is believed to be accidental, though tests are ongoing.

