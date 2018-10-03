Survival for Casa de Maria

Just finished reading the Oprah first responder article. While acknowledging the first responders’ efforts is a very good thing, there is another issue relating to the storm that I believe Oprah and others need to address. That is the utter devastation that occurred at the Casa de Maria campus in Montecito.

Casa de Maria is in dire need for support to rebuild the center which is a blessing in Montecito. Rather than giving speeches, Oprah and other well heeled Montecito residents such as Ellen, Rob Lowe and others need to pony up and donate generously to the center to help re-build it. It is the right thing to do for their neighbor.

I challenge them to put your money where your mouth is and donate some of your millions to Casa de Maria to help a very special place.