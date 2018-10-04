Game of the Week: Lompoc vs. Dos Pueblos Football

Two defending league champions collide Friday night at Hollister and Turnpike in the first big showdown of the newly composed Channel League. Dos Pueblos throttled Cabrillo, 42-0, in its league opener last week. Lompoc, which has moved into the Channel after dominating the Los Padres League, blanked Santa Ynez, 21-0. Both teams are 4-2 overall. Eric Lopez, who rushed for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Cabrillo, leads the Chargers’ ground attack. Sophomore running back Leondre Coleman scored all three Braves’ TDs against Santa Ynez, two on pass receptions. 7pm. Warkentin Stadium, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. $5-$9. Call 968-2541.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.