Game of the Week: Lompoc vs. Dos Pueblos Football

Braves and Chargers Showdown at San Marcos Stadium on Friday, October 5

Two defending league champions collide Friday night at Hollister and Turnpike in the first big showdown of the newly composed Channel League. Dos Pueblos throttled Cabrillo, 42-0, in its league opener last week. Lompoc, which has moved into the Channel after dominating the Los Padres League, blanked Santa Ynez, 21-0. Both teams are 4-2 overall. Eric Lopez, who rushed for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Cabrillo, leads the Chargers’ ground attack. Sophomore running back Leondre Coleman scored all three Braves’ TDs against Santa Ynez, two on pass receptions. 7pm. Warkentin Stadium, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. $5-$9. Call 968-2541.

