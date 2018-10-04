The Purpose of SBCC?

A few years ago many of us in the community rallied together to fight against Measure S which was to be used, we believed, to further remove Santa Barbara City College from the local community. “Save Our Community College” was the battle cry. Mostly this had to do with stopping the expansion of the campus to accommodate out of area students and the threatened building of dormitory or apartment housing to attract such population. That campaign was a success.

Marsha Croninger was on the SBCC Board when this fight was being waged. She heard the community and listened to the concerns we expressed. (I write this letter alone, not on behalf of or with the knowledge of the now-defunct No on S Committee.)

Since that time SBCC has taken a remarkable and commendable change of direction. The present administration is responsive to those who use the facilities and resources for life long learning. It has pushed remarkable programs to allow every local high school student the option of attending this local school. It has curtailed ambitious and costly proposals for ambitious programs in athletics and esoteric studies in favor of programs that facilitate local students seeking job success and college educational opportunities.

Unfortunately both the work of those of us who put SBCC back on track as a local resource and the effort made by Dr. Beebe and the Board to “Save Our Community College” are being threatened by a candidate who is challenging Marsha Croninger specifically on the issue of local purpose. This candidate advocates for the construction of dormitories or other student housing. This housing would by definition be for the purpose of attracting out of area students, once again to try and corrupt the mission of our local school. These housing “solutions” would aggravate congestion in their neighborhoods and would almost certainly require the issuance of large bonds payable by local taxpayers.

So, in the coming elections, please vote for Marsha Croninger, the Area 5 candidate for SBCC Board of Directors and keep SBCC on its mission of local service.