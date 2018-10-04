WEATHER »

Reuse, Reduce, Refrain

By

I hope that everybody realizes that if we cannot recycle it, then let us refrain from using it.

Better yet:

If we cannot recycle it, then stop producing it.

We can manage without plastic bags.

