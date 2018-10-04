WEATHER »

Roving ICE Agents Spotted

By (Contact)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were spotted in unmarked vehicles in Santa Barbara Tuesday morning in the areas of East Mason and Milpas streets, and Turnpike and Hollister roads, near San Marcos High School. Agents were in town conducting a targeted search for three individuals, authorities said. As of deadline, no community members had been reported as taken into custody by ICE.   

