Supes Approve Own Pay Raises

The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a 3 percent salary increase for themselves at their Tuesday, October 2, meeting. “Even I think this is reasonable,” said 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam, the most conservative voice on the dais. Their motion will also implement a 0.83 percent pension cost-sharing pickup. With the 3 percent increase, Supervisor Adam will receive the largest salary, $87,941.

