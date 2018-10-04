Supes Approve Own Pay Raises

The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a 3 percent salary increase for themselves at their Tuesday, October 2, meeting. “Even I think this is reasonable,” said 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam, the most conservative voice on the dais. Their motion will also implement a 0.83 percent pension cost-sharing pickup. With the 3 percent increase, Supervisor Adam will receive the largest salary, $87,941.
