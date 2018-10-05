Coastal Cleanup Day A Success

This year’s Coastal Cleanup Day experienced huge success all over the nation. In Santa Barbara County alone, more than 1,149 volunteers gathered at 27 different sites all over the county and amassed more than 3,530 pounds of trash and 971 pounds of recyclables. Plastic pieces and cigarette butts were the most common materials found, and some of the more unusual items include a weather balloon, a whole fire hose, and a giant teddy bear.

Statewide, more than 734,606 pounds of trash were picked up by 53,073 Californians in over 1,000 sites in 55 of the 58 California counties. Rachel Palmer, coordinator of Coastal Cleanup Day for Santa Barbara’s Explore Ecology, said, “We’re so grateful to everyone who came out to help. It was our best attended Coastal Cleanup Day yet! Each volunteer made an impact on our beaches. Every piece of plastic picked up is one less piece of plastic in the ocean.”

Next year’s Coastal Cleanup Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 21.