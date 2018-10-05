Due Process

I am disappointed the Santa Barbara Independent printed “Political Suicide,” an attack on a man who has not yet be tried in a court of law

Misandry is as dangerous as misogyny is as dangerous as Trump fanning the flames of hatred. Regardless of how I resent Kavanaugh, and the white male-dominated system he stands for, regardless of how I believe every word of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, no one has the right to publicly label a man or woman as a sexual predator until that individual is found guilty by a court of law.