WEATHER »

Due Process

By

I am disappointed the Santa Barbara Independent printed “Political Suicide,” an attack on a man who has not yet be tried in a court of law

Misandry is as dangerous as misogyny is as dangerous as Trump fanning the flames of hatred. Regardless of how I resent Kavanaugh, and the white male-dominated system he stands for, regardless of how I believe every word of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, no one has the right to publicly label a man or woman as a sexual predator until that individual is found guilty by a court of law.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Carbajal Welcomes New Santa Barbara Citizens

The U.S. rep got emotional as he spoke to the crowd in Spanish.

Goleta Hands Ellwood Field Works to State Lands Commission

Dismantling Venoco operations to be handled by the State of California and ExxonMobil.

Supes Approve Own Pay Raises

Supervisors will make approximately $97,327 annually.

Roving ICE Agents Spotted

Authorities said they were searching for three specific people.

The Catholic Retreat from Heaven? or Hell?

Participants give very mixed reviews of intensive three-day camp.