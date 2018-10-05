Rape Attempt Reported in Isla Vista

An attempted rape was reported in Isla Vista just after midnight on Wednesday. Near Camino Pescadero and Picasso Road, a 22-year-old woman who attends Santa Barbara City College was punched in the face and head by a man in his early twenties and dragged toward the bushes on October 3. She fought back and escaped from the man, who is described as having dark skin and dark facial hair, and was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants. The woman was injured in the attack but did not required hospitalization. The case investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 681-4150, anonymously at (805) 681-4171, or at the anonymous tip website.

The CSO Safety Escort Program will walk anyone around Isla Vista, to and from the UCSB campus, and off campus around UCSB housing as a nightly free service, said Sgt. Rob Romero of the UCSB Police Department. Call (805) 893-2000 to request an escort.