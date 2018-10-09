Lompoc Riverbed Evictees' Triage Center to Close

This coming Wednesday, October 10, marks one month since the Lompoc riverbed evictions. Initially, a temporary triage center was opened at Lompoc’s River Park to provide temporary shelter and access to key resources for those willing to undergo mental health and addiction treatment, but it will close on Wednesday. This was an unpopular option for many of the riverbed’s evicted inhabitants, yet it connected some people to recovery programs, and helped others to reunite with supportive family members. Those who benefited from the temporary center will be required to vacate the premises and continue their recovery elsewhere. Most riverbed evictees will remain displaced, without access to proper resources, and without a secure place to spend the night.

For years, Lompoc residents without a home had found one in the Santa Ynez Riverbed. On the riverbed’s three-mile stretch, people pitched tents, built makeshift shelters, or found nooks besides the brush and foliage to rest for the night. With a growing population of more than a hundred inhabitants, the riverbed, until recently, welcomed those who were unable to achieve residential stability due to issues ranging from mental illness, to drug and alcohol addiction, to simply being down on one’s luck, among other circumstances. In a city that has lacked sufficient shelters and adequate resources for its homeless population, city officials and community members in Lompoc generally tolerated, if not ignored, the precarious community that formed within the riverbed.

Life was peaceful for many of the people who lived in the riverbed, at least insofar as they knew they had a stable, quiet place away from the street to return to at night. This changed, however, after a series of thefts, assaults, and finally a murder unnerved the surrounding community, and, ultimately, the local authorities. Yet these crimes also rattled the well-being of the riverbed’s conscionable, more established residents, which makes it especially bitter that a series of isolated crimes has trigged a veritable anti-homeless campaign in Lompoc. According to Santa Ynez riverbed inhabitants, rumors about the forthcoming evictions have loomed since they began circulating in February. In August, 30-day eviction notices were posted on encampments. By the final day before evictions commenced, most people had left the riverbed, but many others stayed. They had nowhere else to go.