WEATHER »

Yes on Prop. 12

By

When you see the long list of initiatives on your ballot, don’t overlook Proposition 12 at the end. A “yes” vote levels the playing field for California’s farmers and improves the lives of millions of chickens, veal calves, and pigs across the U.S.

Ten years ago Santa Barbara County voters supported Prop. 2 by a 70 percent majority. That initiative banned cruel confinement for laying hens, veal calves, and pregnant pigs. Prop. 12 would clarify minimum space requirements to stop farmers trying to avoid compliance and extend the same requirements to products raised in other states but sold here. That means California farmers wouldn’t have to compete against cheaper, more poorly produced eggs, veal, and pork from other states.

Intense, confined animal farming operations lead to greater food contamination as well as to environmental degradation — ask the people living near giant pork operations after Hurricane Florence hit. Humane, appropriate housing for farm animals is healthier for humans. And it grants the animals that feed us some basic quality of living conditions.

Vote Yes on 12 — for California farmers, for our health, and for the animals.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Lompoc Evicts Santa Ynez Riverbed

More than a hundred homeless people were displaced from informal residences along Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc, ...

School District Poised to Purchase National Guard Armory

The price for the landmark building on 4.7 acres is $11.6 million.

Abandoned Dog Family Found at Illegal Marijuana Grow

Ten newborn puppies were found and two more born after rescue.

Coastal Cleanup Day a Success

More than 1,149 volunteers picked up 3,530 pounds of trash.

Rape Attempt Reported in Isla Vista

City College student attacked at Camino Pescadero and Picasso.