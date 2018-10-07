Aggrieved White People

Thank you to the Independent for including the document “Altered Slides vs. Just Communities Slides” in your article “Just Communities Refutes Racism Charges in Schools.” The fact that the parents who are threatening a lawsuit are using doctored materials to misrepresent the group they oppose, along with the fact that they choose to remain anonymous, says a lot about the merits of their position.

Typically, people have reasons for opposing or criticizing something; in a sane world — and in a court of law — these reasons rest on facts and not unfounded opinions or skewed perceptions. Manufacturing evidence against an opponent suggests there is no factual basis for this group’s position against Just Communities Central Coast (JCCC). Or maybe they didn’t all know the slides were altered and now they’ll take back their lawsuit threat. If not, there must be some other (apparently secret?) reasons underlying their grievance that are rooted in pre-judgments rather than facts.

I wonder if any of these aggrieved parents have ever attended JCCC workshops or institutes. I have, and I am one of those white people against whom they believe JCCC discriminates. Other white people were there with me, and no one complained of discrimination — there was no reason to. None of the materials attacked us or encouraged people of color to view us negatively. JCCC’s programs promote equity and understanding, not the devaluation of any group. What’s the problem with that?