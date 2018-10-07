Forum Delivers Pros and Cons of State Props

About half the states in the union allow direct democracy, and California is one of them, in our case utilizing the citizen-initiated proposition. Eleven of them are vying for attention on the November ballot, and to assist any puzzled voter, the League of Women Voters holds an informational meeting on Tuesday, October 9.

The meeting will discuss the props, which range from housing assistance bonds to humane housing for egg-laying chickens, mother pigs, and veal calves; rent control; and even daylight saving time. Local ballot measures will also be presented in the pros and cons format. The meeting will be held at the downtown Central Library (40 W. Anapamu St.), with viewing available afterward on the city’s Channel 17.