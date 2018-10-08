courtesy 'Falcon has landed,' SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted along with this photo Sunday evening. SpaceX Launch a Success Monday, October 8, 2018

Fair weather Sunday evening sent the Falcon 9 shooting into space from Vandenberg Air Force Base on schedule, alarming people hundreds of miles away who speculated on the spectacular plumes of fire and smoke. Doug Hamilton

Within eight minutes, according to space.com, SpaceX engineers landed the Falcon 9's booster stage at a pad 400 meters from the launch site, a first-time land touchdown on the West Coast for the private space company. The booster had previously been used in a launch in July.

By Paul Wellman