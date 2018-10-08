WEATHER »
'Falcon has landed,' SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted along with this photo Sunday evening.

courtesy

SpaceX Launch a Success

Monday, October 8, 2018
By Jean Yamamura (Contact)

Fair weather Sunday evening sent the Falcon 9 shooting into space from Vandenberg Air Force Base on schedule, alarming people hundreds of miles away who speculated on the spectacular plumes of fire and smoke.

Doug Hamilton

Falcon 9 emitted spectacular plumes of smoke, visible for hundreds of miles.

Within eight minutes, according to space.com, SpaceX engineers landed the Falcon 9's booster stage at a pad 400 meters from the launch site, a first-time land touchdown on the West Coast for the private space company. The booster had previously been used in a launch in July.

By Paul Wellman

A Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Air force Base Sunday night as seen from Arryo Burrow Beach Santa Barbara. In addition to the spectacular light show of any successful launch, the first stage booster returned eight minutes later for a perfect landing back at VAFB for it's first California landing.

The rocket successfully launched its satellite, the Argentine SAOCOM 1A, which will gather soil moisture information and also keep tabs on weather conditions ripe for wildfire, flood, and other disasters.

