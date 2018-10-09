Missing Person: 14-Year-Old Atzyry Sugey Mendoza

The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Atzyry Sugey Mendoza, 14, who did not return home from school on Monday. She attends San Marcos High School and lives on Santa Barbara’s Westside. Given her age and the fact that she does not have a history of running away, she is considered at-risk.

Mendoza is Hispanic with a light-brown complexion, 5’ 02” tall, 130 pounds, and with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black and blue shirt, light-blue pants, and black shoes. She was carrying a black backpack.