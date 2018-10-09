‘A Star is Born’ Tugs at the Heartstrings

Bradley Cooper marks his directing debut with an ode to the 1937 romantic melodrama A Star is Born. Cooper plays famous country-rock musician, Jackson Maine, whose drunken search for more alcohol leads him to a drag bar where he stumbles into Ally (Lady Gaga), an unknown singer who Jackson then mentors. Soon, Ally and Jackson enter into a romantic relationship that is often overshadowed by Jackson’s prescription drug abuse. As Ally takes on her self-doubt and fear of performing in front of Jackson’s sold-out crowds, she makes sacrifices in her own burgeoning career for love and authenticity. Cooper and Lady Gaga depict the rawness and erosion of the relationship so well that both actors are receiving Oscar buzz.