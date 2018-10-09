WWII Grenade Found in Santa Barbara Garage

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday evacuated the area around a Tajo Drive home after a resident discovered a WWII Mk 2 “pineapple grenade” while cleaning out their garage. The resident was unaware of the grenade’s existence until they found it, officials said, and they believe it likely belonged to their deceased grandfather, who was a WWII veteran. The bomb squad was called in to collect the grenade, which they believed to be live, and later disposed of it.