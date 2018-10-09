WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

WWII Grenade Found in Santa Barbara Garage

By

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday evacuated the area around a Tajo Drive home after a resident discovered a WWII Mk 2 “pineapple grenade” while cleaning out their garage. The resident was unaware of the grenade’s existence until they found it, officials said, and they believe it likely belonged to their deceased grandfather, who was a WWII veteran. The bomb squad was called in to collect the grenade, which they believed to be live, and later disposed of it.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

WWII Grenade Found in Santa Barbara Garage

The resident believes it belonged to their deceased grandfather.

Missing Person: 14-Year-Old Atzyry Sugey Mendoza

The SMHS student was last seen on Monday.

SpaceX Launch a Success

Vandenberg Air Force Base receives first booster rocket touchdown on West Coast.

Montecito Asked to Participate in Disaster Survey

Social scientists at UCSB have joined with physical scientists to explore debris flow and emergency preparations.

Forum Delivers Pros and Cons of State Props

Local measures also part of League of Women Voters forum.