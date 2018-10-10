WEATHER »
Catherine Leyva, CT Supervisor with the new emergency room's new CT scanner at Cottage Hospital

Paul Wellman

Catherine Leyva, CT Supervisor with the new emergency room's new CT scanner at Cottage Hospital

Cottage Health Hospital Completes Six-Phase Renovation

$820-Million Project Increases Beds, Children’s Services, Etc.

By (Contact)

After years of redesign and renovation, Cottage Health hospital has completed the sixth and final phase of construction work on two new pavilions, adding 90 new beds and 134,000 square feet of hospital space. This brings Cottage up to 337 beds and 713,000 square feet.

The massive remodel was triggered, in part, by the Northridge Earthquake of 1994, which called into question how seismically sound many California hospitals were. The new hospital has been engineered to withstand a magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

Throughout the construction process, Cottage shifted from shared patient care rooms to solitary care rooms. The new pavilions will be home to Cottage Children’s Medical center, which includes a wide range of acute pediatric treatment options, expansion of the emergency department, an oncology and telemetry center, and an inpatient dialysis treatment center. Also included will be an amphitheater with stage and screen capable of seating 144 people, plus a new museum telling Cottage’s history. Total cost of the project has been $820 million; of that $110 million was donated. The new pavilions will be occupied November 5.

By Paul Wellman

Catherine Leyva, CT Supervisor with the new emergency room’s new CT scanner at Cottage Hospital

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Cottage Health Hospital Completes Six-Phase Renovation

The $820-million project increases beds, treatment for children, and other services.

Ballots Drop, and So Does Fake News

Santa Barbara County participated in election crisis drills and asked Homeland to hack its website.

Goleta Man with Lengthy Rap Sheet Arrested for Burglary

On social media, Michael Orrick posts about “white pride,” the Confederacy, and assault rifles.

Old Mission Santa Barbara Vandalized

Messages written in blood-colored paint.

WWII Grenade Found in Santa Barbara Garage

The resident believes it belonged to their deceased grandfather.