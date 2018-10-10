Cottage Health Hospital Completes Six-Phase Renovation

After years of redesign and renovation, Cottage Health hospital has completed the sixth and final phase of construction work on two new pavilions, adding 90 new beds and 134,000 square feet of hospital space. This brings Cottage up to 337 beds and 713,000 square feet.

The massive remodel was triggered, in part, by the Northridge Earthquake of 1994, which called into question how seismically sound many California hospitals were. The new hospital has been engineered to withstand a magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

Throughout the construction process, Cottage shifted from shared patient care rooms to solitary care rooms. The new pavilions will be home to Cottage Children’s Medical center, which includes a wide range of acute pediatric treatment options, expansion of the emergency department, an oncology and telemetry center, and an inpatient dialysis treatment center. Also included will be an amphitheater with stage and screen capable of seating 144 people, plus a new museum telling Cottage’s history. Total cost of the project has been $820 million; of that $110 million was donated. The new pavilions will be occupied November 5.

By Paul Wellman