WEATHER »

Game of the Week: The Master’s at Westmont Women’s Volleyball

Battle Between Top Two Teams in the Golden State Athletic Conference

By (Contact)

The top two teams in the Golden State Athletic Conference go at it. The Master’s (21-3, 10-0 in the conference) took over first place last month when they swept the Warriors, ending their 34-match winning streak against GSAC teams going back to 2016. Westmont (16-4, 7-3) slumped in the absence of injured All-American Libby Dahlberg but has since rebounded with five wins in a row heading into this week. Friday night’s match is part of Westmont’s homecoming weekend, which will also include women’s and men’s soccer games between the Warriors and The Master’s on Saturday. 7pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$8. Call 565-6010.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Cottage Health Hospital Completes Six-Phase Renovation

The $820-million project increases beds, treatment for children, and other services.

Ballots Drop, and So Does Fake News

Santa Barbara County participated in election crisis drills and asked Homeland to hack its website.

Goleta Man with Lengthy Rap Sheet Arrested for Burglary

On social media, Michael Orrick posts about “white pride,” the Confederacy, and assault rifles.

Old Mission Santa Barbara Vandalized

Messages written in blood-colored paint.

WWII Grenade Found in Santa Barbara Garage

The resident believes it belonged to their deceased grandfather.