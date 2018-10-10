Game of the Week: The Master’s at Westmont Women’s Volleyball

The top two teams in the Golden State Athletic Conference go at it. The Master’s (21-3, 10-0 in the conference) took over first place last month when they swept the Warriors, ending their 34-match winning streak against GSAC teams going back to 2016. Westmont (16-4, 7-3) slumped in the absence of injured All-American Libby Dahlberg but has since rebounded with five wins in a row heading into this week. Friday night’s match is part of Westmont’s homecoming weekend, which will also include women’s and men’s soccer games between the Warriors and The Master’s on Saturday. 7pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$8. Call 565-6010.