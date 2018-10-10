Goleta Man with Lengthy Rap Sheet Arrested for Burglary

Michael Orrick, a Goleta electrician with a lengthy criminal history and white nationalist leanings, was arrested October 3 on charges of second-degree burglary and probation violation. Deputies and narcotics detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 7200 block of Alameda Avenue, where they took Orrick, 53, into custody without incident.

At the residence, deputies also made contact with 36-year-old Daniel Fletcher of Goleta, who was found to be on parole and in possession of a tackle box containing more than eight grams of methamphetamine in several packages, unused packaging materials, a digital scale, syringes, and spoons. He was arrested for possession of meth for sale and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Orrick is well-known to Santa Barbara law enforcement, having served multiple stints in County Jail. He was last released in August 2017. Orrick is being held on his current charges without bail. On his Facebook page, Orrick has multiple posts about “white pride,” the Confederacy, and AR-15 assault rifle assembly.

Facebook